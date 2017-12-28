Posted by brad

Highway under pressure

THE Bass Highway is feeling the pressure of population growth.

To plan for a growing future, VicRoads received $500,000 to do a planning study and assess the safety challenges from Anderson to Leongatha. The planning study is part of the State Government’s Planning for our Future program that began in 2016-17.

There are pressure points right along the highway. Tourism growth, heavy vehicles and the population boom has attributed to the deterioration of the road.

One of the triggers for the study was the Wonthaggi North East precinct project, which is progressing well. The precinct runs along the edge of Inverloch Road, runs up to Korumburra-Wonthaggi Road and through to Oates Road.

Bass Coast Shire Council deputy mayor Cr Brett Tessari said the precinct will attract new residents in the thousands, and is expected to be completed within in the next 30 years.

“It’s moving along nicely. One subdivision has already started,” he said.

“There’s no doubt there are more people coming into Bass Coast, and it will be interesting to see what VicRoads comes up with. We will continue to work closely with them, as we have in the past, to make sure it reflects the needs of the residents.”

Cr Tessari said Kilcunda should also be a focus point, as the parking situation is often considered a disaster.

The Leongatha education precinct was also flagged as a trigger for the highway upgrade.

With great education options available in Leongatha, there has been an increase in buses travelling in and out of the town.

A drop in session was held in Leongatha last Tuesday, December 19 as part of the study.

Some of the feedback received related to highway duplication, overtaking lanes, resurfacing, bike lanes, road widening, guard rails and roundabouts.

An interactive map is featured on the VicRoads website, and road users are encouraged to give feedback and indicate what section of the road most concerns them.

VicRoads is also looking to set up a stakeholders’ reference group in the new year. Interested stakeholders are asked to email basshighway@roads.vic.gov.au for more information.

VicRoads will be received feedback up until March 18. A report must be filed to the State Government in November.

It is hoped funding will then be made available in the following budget to start the project. However, there are seven similar projects in Gippsland alone.

For more information and to have your say, head to engage.vicroads.vic.gov.au/basshighway.