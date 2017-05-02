Highway warrants safety overall

THE South Gippsland Highway needs funding in today’s State Budget to remove winding bends at Korumburra and improvement the surface east of Foster, mayor Cr Ray Argento said.

The bends near Coal Creek Community Park and Museum have been the site of numerous accidents, including a fatality, and the highway beyond Foster services tourists, and the farming and transport industries, as well as linking with the Yarram district.

“The Korumburra bends have proved to be a disastrous spot that deserves attention,” Cr Argento said.

The highway between Foster and Hedley often suffers pavement failures. Gippsland South MLA Danny O’Brien agreed roads needed attention.

“From an overall perspective we need greater investment in country roads to fix our crumbling highways and major arterials and the reinstatement of the Country Roads and Bridges Program,” he said.

Mr O’Brien and Eastern Victoria Region MLC Melina Bath also sought funding for capital works at Korumburra Secondary College and a rebuild of Foster Primary School, new fire stations at Foster, Mirboo North and Yarram, and the cantilevered viewing platform and tourism developments at Agnes Falls.

Mr O’Brien said he was still waiting for the announcement of $2 million funding for works at South Gippsland Hospital at Foster through the Regional Health Infrastructure Program.

“I expect the Labor Government to deliver for all Victorians, not just those in the major cities,” he said.

Ms Bath also said Wonthaggi needs a new senior secondary campus and highball facility.

“Country roads is an area I have been raising concerns about since I entered parliament two years ago. The money cut from the VicRoads maintenance budget must be reinstated. As roads fall into disrepair, we’re seeing the only ‘treatment’ being a lowering of the speed limit on many rural roads,” she said.