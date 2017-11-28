Hoards flock to Woolamai

THE first Woolamai Race of the season attracted big crowds with some 2500 flocking to the course on Saturday.

Club secretary Bev Carmichael said it was an excellent day and four of the six races were won by women riders.

Courtney Pace won the first race with her horse Frankincense.

Caitlin King took three wins with her three horses Tickaloy, Don’t Forget Tiny and Captain Cupboard.

Ebony Tucker had her first win as a trainer with Captain Cupboard.

Reece Goodwin won with his horse The Sands and Toby Lake won with Timely Girl.

“We were very pleased with the turnout on the day,” Ms Carmichael said.

“We’re really glad the storm held off until everyone left.

“Lots of the people were having their work Christmas break up and there were also lots of family celebrations which was great.”