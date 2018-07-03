Tuesday, July 3rd, 2018 | Posted by

Hogwarts comes to Wonthaggi

wizards and witches converged on the Wonthaggi Library on Saturday, to celebrate the 21st anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.
Children of all ages, many dressed as their favourite character, enjoyed receiving Hogwarts letters, being sorted into houses, being presented with wands and then practising some spell work.
Branch manager Jon Dixon said the day also included Harry Potter trivia and a screening of the film in the afternoon.
He said the story of a young orphaned boy battling against evil had maintained its popularity since the first novel was released 21 years ago.
“It is a simple yet powerful story that has been told hundreds of times over the years and is a formula which still works today,” he said.
“JK Rowling did it very well.”
Mr Dixon said the day was a great success and well attended.
“We had an excellent turnout and it was great to see a lot of people dressed up,” he said.
The library has multiple copies of all seven books in the Harry Potter series, as well as all the films available for members to borrow.
Mr Dixon said becoming a member of the library is easy and free.

Sorting hat: Connor Maher from Inverloch made a convincing Harry Potter and Ruth Tucker from Warragul a perfect Luna Lovegood at the Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone 21st anniversary celebration held at the West Gippsland Regional Library’s Wonthaggi Branch on Saturday.

