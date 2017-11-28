Holstein results now in

THE results of the recent South Gippsland Sub Branch , Holsteins, Semex On Farm Judging Competition, saw 150 cows judged by Marcus Young, Tasmania, from 20 exhibitors.

Results of first three place getters are as follows –

Mature Cow:

1 – View Fort Trekka Stylish – View Fort Holsteins- Matt Templeton (Tarwin)

2 – Calderlea Goldwyn Telula – LG.LA + TC Calder (Meeniyan)

3 – Grantley Damian Fantasy – Jones Family (Toora)

5 yr Old:

1 – Calderlea Lauthority Myra – LG. LA + TC Calder (Meeniyan)

2 – Harklaje Ginjack Bondi – TJ + JE Clark (Nerrena)

3 – Carisma Pole Reggie – Maree Deenen (Leongatha South)

4 yr Old:

1 – Bushlea Shottle Wave – Ash Harrison (Nerrena)

2 – Willette Fever Hay – Jones Family (Toora)

3 – Q07 Medelion – M + N Bland (Foster)

3 yr Old:

1 – Attaview Doorman Jasmine – E, A, R Attenborough (Poowong)

2 – View Fort Destry Pink – View Fort Holstein- Matt Templeton (Tarwin)

3 – Krishlaye Windbrook Patti – Ash Harrison (Nerrena)

2 yr Old:

1 – Krishlaye Denzel Heidi – Ash Harrison (Nerrena)

2 – View Fort Pacific Icon – View Fort Holsteins- Matt Templeton (Tarwin)

3 – Hill Valley Monterey Silk – R + H Perrett (Kongwak)

The first two place getters have been judged in the state judging competition where results will be known next week.

The winner of the Moo-Sem Champion Cow was Matt Templeton.