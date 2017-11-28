Tuesday, November 28th, 2017 | Posted by

Holstein results now in

THE results of the recent South Gippsland Sub Branch , Holsteins, Semex On Farm Judging Competition, saw 150 cows judged by Marcus Young, Tasmania, from 20 exhibitors.
Results of first three place getters are as follows –
Mature Cow:
1 – View Fort Trekka Stylish – View Fort Holsteins- Matt Templeton (Tarwin)
2 – Calderlea Goldwyn Telula – LG.LA + TC Calder (Meeniyan)
3 – Grantley Damian Fantasy – Jones Family (Toora)
5 yr Old:
1 – Calderlea Lauthority Myra – LG. LA + TC Calder (Meeniyan)
2 – Harklaje Ginjack Bondi – TJ + JE Clark (Nerrena)
3 – Carisma Pole Reggie – Maree Deenen (Leongatha South)
4 yr Old:
1 – Bushlea Shottle Wave – Ash Harrison (Nerrena)
2 – Willette Fever Hay – Jones Family (Toora)
3 – Q07 Medelion – M + N Bland (Foster)
3 yr Old:
1 – Attaview Doorman Jasmine – E, A, R Attenborough (Poowong)
2 – View Fort Destry Pink – View Fort Holstein- Matt Templeton (Tarwin)
3 – Krishlaye Windbrook Patti – Ash Harrison (Nerrena)
2 yr Old:
1 – Krishlaye Denzel Heidi – Ash Harrison (Nerrena)
2 – View Fort Pacific Icon – View Fort Holsteins- Matt Templeton (Tarwin)
3 – Hill Valley Monterey Silk – R + H Perrett (Kongwak)
The first two place getters have been judged in the state judging competition where results will be known next week.
The winner of the Moo-Sem Champion Cow was Matt Templeton.

On farm judging: from left, Marcus Young – Judge, Bruce Templeton – representing Matt Tempelton, Richard Ellis – Moo-Sem, Sponsor.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=23410

Posted by on Nov 28 2017. Filed under Rural News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...
  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...
  • gatha4: Thankyou to The Star for your interest in and support for Aaron and his family. Trista’s Kitchen is...

Recently Added