Horse trials a success

ON Sunday, April 2 Meeniyan Pony Club ran its inaugural horse trials at Stony Creek – an event that tested the skills of horse and rider over the three disciplines of dressage, cross country and showjumping.

This was a qualifying event for the State Horse Trials Championships in May, thus the cross country course was to height and quite technical to ride.

The club was proud of how fantastic the venue looked, with the day well supported by West Gippsland zone riders, and other competitors from as far as Mornington, Cockatoo and Rosedale.

The club thanked the judges Ellen Wilson, Barb Wright and Lisa Hocking, as well as the many volunteers and businesses that supported the event.

A huge amount of work went into rebuilding the cross country course and developing a new grass arena over the last 14 months by members of the Meeniyan Pony Club and Stony Creek Riding Club.

Input was also included from local equestrian experts Bev Shandley and Michelle Debenham, who set a very high standard of safety and excellence.

The Meeniyan Pony Club was well supported by the West Gippsland zone of pony clubs, who organised for international course builder Mick Pineo to hold a cross country course building day at Stony Creek.

Many zone club members took advantage of the opportunity to learn from an expert, with Meeniyan Pony Club being the recipient of newly built jumps and a great course plan.

Meeniyan Pony Club was able to purchase two Grade 2 portable jumps with a grant from VicHealth, and the new arena has been partially fenced to a safe level with assistance from South Gippsland Shire Council.

The support from the local and state governments was greatly appreciated by the club, which will complete the arena fence this year.

The club received many positive messages from riders about the venue, and is looking forward to the horse trials next year.

Meeniyan Pony Club is running a training horse trials for Grades 5 and 6 on May 21, and hope many young riders can come and learn what it is all about.

New members are always welcome.

Results of the Meeniyan Pony Club horse trials:

Allen’s Contracting PC Grade 2: best dressage – Fleur Timmins on Legally Blonde, Meeniyan.

Mornington Horse Floats PC Grade 3: first and best dressage – Kathryn Bavaro on Kenlock Super Lex, Warragul.

Gendore Tractors PC Grade 4: first Madeline Benson on Monsview Nakitta, Pakenham; second Sharli Hams on Miracle, Corner Inlet; third Ebony Clavarino on Splash of Class, Corner Inlet; fourth and best dressage Ingrid Rachubinski on Ashcroft Park Inspiration, Bunyip; fifth Georgia Filippi on Mondo Blue, Bass Valley; sixth Sophie Newton on Tiki, Berrys Creek.

Prom Meats PC Grade 5: first Eliza Mahoney on Millington Chester, Mirboo North; second Tanya Turvey on Zara, Corner Inlet; third Clementine Harvey on Shiloh; fourth Maddi Papa on Barrakee Boston, Boolarra; equal best dressage Tanya Turvey and Clementine Harvey.

South Gippsland Concrete Open Grade 2: first and best dressage Corinne Hoddinott on Castleburn Iceman; second Caitlyn Appleby on Regardez Secrets, Pakenham.

Holcim Quarries Open Grade 3: first Catherine Wilson on Fraazu; second Paula Pilkington on WG Splashofcolour; third Lisa Browning on Commander Bunny, Berrys Creek; fifth Brigid Johnson on Winter of Bennelong, Meeniyan; sixth Klaire Thomas on City Lights, Rosedale; best dressage Cherie Cowan on Jartilla.

Ahern’s Fruit Market Open Grade 4: first and best dressage Kate Duignan on Primrose Lane, Mornington; second Janet Browning on Thief of Time; third Klaire Thomas on Wendllyn Park Pandora, Rosedale; fourth Sophia Lewis on Matilda, Cockatoo; fifth Linda Lewis on My Boy Scout.