Horses on course for Burra classic

IT was a sea of horse floats in Korumburra on the weekend for the Agricultural and Pastoral Society’s prestigious Kiernan Plant Hire Korumburra Show Jumping Classic.

With more than 250 rounds of competition there were classes catering from the more professional to the amateur rider at the Korumburra Showgrounds over the weekend.

Korumburra society member and key organiser Vivienne Carfrae whose family is well known for its contribution to the show jumping sport locally said the turnout had been exceptional.

“Although we clashed with another show jumping event in Shepparton, we have had a fantastic turnout with people here from all over the State,” she said.

“We try to provide a range of classes for the diverse kind of riders at a reasonable entry price. This classic a great way for upcoming riders to hone their skills.

“Like every volunteer group its always challenging getting support on the day but we have a great community and our sponsors including Kiernan Plant Hire have been amazing.”

On Saturday, Moody Racing’s Sarah Moody won the main event the Horseland Warragul 130cm class with Cavalier Cudos from Belgrave South.

The class proved to be a difficult track with only Mrs Moody as the only rider clear.

Mrs Moody, an experienced rider played a major supporting role in training Australian racing thoroughbred Black Caviar with her husband, Peter Moody.

The Classic ran from 8am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.