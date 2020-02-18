Posted by brad

Hospital growth plans inspire confidence

TALKING HEALTH: John and Beryl Farr of Wonthaggi discuss the plans for the expansion of Wonthaggi Hospital with Neil Beddoe, who is on the Bass Coast Health community advisory committee and master planning sub-committee for the new hospital.

THE community gained an insight into the future of healthcare in South Gippsland last week, when plans for the new $115 million Wonthaggi Hospital expansion project were on show.

Bass Coast Health (BCH) held community information sessions last week, at the Phillip Island RSL and Wonthaggi Golf Club.

On show were the detailed plans of the three storey building to be located adjacent to the existing hospital.

It will include a new emergency department containing 18 additional treatment spaces, eight short stay beds, a new 32 inpatient surgical ward with a dedicated paediatric wing, three new operating theatres, plus an additional procedure room and a Central Sterile Services Department (CSSD).

The plans were well received and people were impressed by the accessibility of the new hospital. The new drop-off area at the front of the new entrance will be easily accessible for people with disability and mobility issues.

“By 2023 BCH’s Wonthaggi Hospital will be able to treat an extra 26,000 emergency patients each year, dramatically reducing the need to transfer patients to other hospitals,” BCH CEO Jan Child said.

People also gained an insight into the schematic designs of the new Wonthaggi Hospital Integrated Cancer Unit.

This unit will be a base for cancer services and the medical day unit which provides infusion therapy, catheter removal trials and immunotherapies.

With separate access and a beautiful landscaped courtyard, this unit will be a calm and soothing space for people spending long days whilst receiving treatment.

People who attended the drop-in sessions were delighted to hear about the recent growth in services across BCH, including the expanded maternity services, cardiology services, anaesthetic and surgical services, medical specialists and the opening of the Phillip Island Urgent Care Centre.

“We are fortunate to have excellent partnerships with specialty areas such as Alfred Health and Monash Health,” Ms Child said.

“These services and support from the Department of Health and Human Services. State and Commonwealth governments are allowing more people to receive healthcare closer to home. “This care is delivered by our own high calibre staff with support from our expert specialty partners and this means we can continue to focus on the delivery of safe, high quality care to the local community.”