Hundreds support clearing sale of Ginn family


It was a bittersweet day for Dennis Ginn and wife Christine Gicquel as they auctioned their farming equipment and machinery last Friday at their Cape Paterson property.
 

MORE than 100 farmers and their families attended the clearing sale of Dennis Ginn and Christine Gicquel at their Cape Paterson property, Yancowinna, last Friday.

It was a “bittersweet day” for Dennis and Christine as they auctioned their farm machinery and equipment.

Dennis said a lot of familiar faces from the farming community were there, and that it was a reminder of the “lots of friendships that have been developed”.

He said that while the climate hadn’t always gone their way, they had had each other’s backs. 

Many farmers from further afield also made the journey for the large sale.

While the auction marked the end of a farming career, it was not a final farewell.

Dennis and Christine will remain at their Cape Paterson home.

“We’ve leased out the property to Russell Follett from Poowong. They are a very capable family,” Dennis said.

With potential trips around Australia being considered, Dennis said he and Christine were looking forward to enjoying the rest of their lives.

