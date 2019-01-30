Hunter signs books and inspires

Signing event: Pictured at back left are Anthony Patterson and Graham Washfold, and front left are Maree McFarlane, Leonie Smith and author Rob Hunter at the Leongatha Office Choice newsagency book signing event last Friday. .

LEONGATHA Office Choice newsagency held a book signing event for Rob Hunter, author of Day 9 at Wooreen, last Friday.

An interested crowd of avid readers and history buffs alike lined up to speak to the author about the kidnapping from Wooreen State School and his first published book, and took home personally signed copies to their delight.

“There was an over whelming, warm sentiment and sense of community here today,” Mr Hunter said.

“This has certainly been interesting ride, seeing the book come to fruition 41 years after the events at Wooreen.

“Ex-chief commissioner of Victoria Police Mick Miller wrote in the book’s foreword that the truth can sometimes be stranger than fiction.

“And Robin Smith, the truck driver who held up our 21 hour ordeal from potentially lasting much longer, could be described as divine intervention.

“Many people are to be thanked. I’m grateful to John ‘sly of the underworld’ Silvester, The Age newspaper crime reporter. He wrote about my story after he received a copy of my manuscript.”

About 120 copies have been sold so far at the newsagency and another 70 sold at The Star.

Day 9 at Wooreen tells the story of the author’s first hand experiences as a new teacher. He was kidnapped at gun point along with nine other students by Edwin John Eastwood, at the Wooreen State School.

Mr Hunter also celebrates the eventual healing that can ensue from such an event.

In attendance for the book signing event was former police officer and 19 year sergeant Graham Washfold, who retired from service in 1987.

“We knew something was wrong by 4.30pm and 20 minutes later we found a note left on the school door,” Mr Washfold recalled.

“The modus operandi was clear from detectives on the scene, as a wallet was found with a watch wrapped around it.

“Eventually, the D24 mobile unit was called in to investigate along with detectives from Sale. Shots were fired and we were frightened as hell.

“If it were me, I’d never release the handcuffs of (Edwin John) Eastwood.

“We were just proud and relieved to tell parents we got him.”