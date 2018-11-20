I-K wins cricket title

INVERLOCH-KONGWAK Primary School won the regional cricket championship at the Traralgon West sporting complex recently.

Inverloch/Kongwak’s girls team competed in three games throughout the day and won all three.

They played St Mary’s Newborough, winning 203–96; Newhaven College, winning 203–93; and Maffra, winning 147–80. They then played Woodside Primary School in the final.

I-K batted first and made 90 runs with Woodside taking seven wickets.

Woodside then batted and made 61 runs with I-K taking eight wickets.

The final score read 125–101, with Inverloch/Kongwak the winners.

The team comprised Jasmine Williams, Keely Phillips, Marli Box, Amy Scott, Georgia Reich, Chloe Butcher, Monet Tessari, Lottie Sproson and Alexis Van Oss.

The girls will now represent Gippsland in the state titles.