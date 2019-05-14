Iconic show coming to Wonthaggi

IN CHARACTER: Tom Green and Sage Pahos rehearse for Les Misérables. Photo: Geoff Glare.

WONTHAGGI Theatrical Group welcomes new and returning cast members to the stage in its 50th anniversary year production of Les Misérables.

Amongst those new faces are Sage Pahos, playing Fantine, in her first role with the group.

Returning performers are Tom Green as Jean Valjean, in his second major role in a WTG production. He played Jesus Christ in the 2014 production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Joining Tom and Sage on stage will be Jade Dalton in her seventh production, playing the role of Cosette.

Les Misérables opens on May 25 and continues until June 9. Tickets on sale at www.wtg.org.au or in person at Wonthaggi Union Community Arts Centre, Monday to Friday, 10am until 4pm. The group’s 50th anniversary celebrations continue throughout the year, at The Shed at the State Coal Mine in Wonthaggi.

In July there will be a memorabilia exhibition; in August a cabaret festival workshop; When the Light Leaves by Rory Goldbold in September; and the cabaret festival in October.

For further information, follow Wonthaggi Theatrical Group’s website at www.wtg.org.au