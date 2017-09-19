IK bring home the cup

THE Sea Eagles ran away with a premiership win, thumping new rivals Cora Lynn in the all important grand final clash.

From Clint McCaughan’s first goal six minutes into the opening quarter, IK had full control of the game.

With the wind advantage in the first quarter, IK kicked four goals through Tom Bartholomew, Tom Hams and Toby Mahoney.

Mahoney had an extraordinary game, picking up the best on ground medal at the end of the match and kicking a whopping four goals for the day.

The Cobras were silenced for the opening quarter, kicking one behind.

Supporters were keen to see what the second quarter would bring, expecting the wind advantage would give the Cobras the break it needed to catch up.

However, IK was hungry for its first premiership victory since 1986, and kept the Cobras to a low two goals.

IK was looking to remain scoreless for the quarter, but Mahoney and William Hetherington kicked two late goals to see out the quarter.

IK retained a four goal lead heading into the long break.

After recharging the batteries, IK was back at it, slamming four more goals past the sticks.

Meanwhile the defence worked hard to ensure the Cobras stayed down, only allowing one major for the quarter.

IK really drove the win home in the final quarter. Giving their all and inspiring their supporters, IK finished the game off with a massive eight goal haul.

Adam Cross kicked off the barrage of goals 47 seconds into the last quarter, opening the flood gates for Shem Hawking, Mahoney, Tom Wyatt, Daniel Houston and Dylan Clark to follow his lead.

Corey Casey solidified the win with one final goal at the 16 minute mark, 10 minutes before the siren.

IK celebrated a massive 95 point premiership win.

Back in the rooms, coach Ben Soumilas encouraged his team to be humble in their win, and to share the moment with all the people who supported them through their footy careers.