Thursday, September 5th, 2019

Illuminating art

TALES of Korumburra’s history will come to life on the town’s streets.

Sculptures depicting stories of the town’s past, with patterns and stories, will be illuminated at night along Commercial Street from September 6 until October 19.

The 13 laser cut drums were designed by Jason Parmington of Inverloch.

“We hope everyone will be intrigued by the concept of the drums, and our history and find the illumination to be stunning, as the images and patterns light up Korumburra,” Korumburra Business Association’s Shirley Arestia said.

The sculpture is the second stage of the Korumburra Southern Lights project, following on from the stunning Winter Festival in June.

 

