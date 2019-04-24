Imperials celebrate milestones

All eight life members attended the Imperials Cricket Club special 50 year dinner, back from left Rowen McLennan, Brian Rayson, Gary Sauvarin, Kristian Gray, front from left Greg Fennell, Robert Fennell, Ivor McLennan and Geof Forrester.

IMPERIALS Cricket Club held its presentation night and 50 Years of Imperials Reunion at the Daker Centre on April 13.

On the night the club inducted two members into its Hall of Fame which was a highlight of the night. Gary Sauvarin was the first member and Rob Fennell was the second member inducted.

Imperials have also created teams of the MyCricket Era which are from computer stats from 2003/4 to 2018/19.

Imperials will be seeking players during the off season to represent Imperials Cricket Club in Season 2019/20 as the club endeavors to field two sides in the LDCA next season.

The club will be also looking to strengthen its junior numbers.

Award Winners

A GRADE BATTING (250 Runs Qualification)

1st Tim Sauvarin 263 Runs Avg 37.57, 2nd Luke Rogers 375 Runs Avg 34.09, 3rd Jack Ginnane235 Runs Avg 18.08, 4th Ryan Higgins 198 Runs Avg 19.80.

A GRADE BOWLING (20 Wickets Qualification)

1st Steven Hamill 34 WicketsAvg 12.62, 2nd Jack Ginnane 27 Wickets Avg 14.11, 3rd Lachlan Wright 15 Wickets Avg 15.20, 4th Zac Price11 Wickets Avg 19.55.

A GRADE CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

1st Jack Ginnane 600 Points, 2nd Steven Hamill 514 Points, 3rd Luke Rogers 505 Points, 4th Tim Sauvarin 343 Points.

MCLENNAN FAMILY CLUB CHAMPION

1st Jack Ginnane 743 Points, 2nd Steven Hamill 627 Points, 3rd Luke Rogers 598 Points, 4th Tim Sauvarin 444 Points.

BEST IN FINALS

Tim Sauvarin 154 n/o Semi-Final v Koonwarra/Leongatha RSL

DUCK AWARD

1st Kristian Gray 4 Ducks, 2nd Steven Hamill 3 Ducks

CAPTAINS AWARD

Winner Ryan Higgins

6 WICKET TAKERS

Steven Hammill 7/10, Jack Ginnane 6/40

FENNELL / SAUVARIN MEDAL

1st Steven Hamill 153 Votes, 2nd Luke Rogers 138 Votes, 3rd Jack Ginnane 106 Votes, 4th Tim Sauvarin 95 Votes

NELLIE FENNELL MEMORIAL TROPHY BEST CLUBMAN

Winner Kristian Gray, Runner Up Kyle Materia

IMPS LEGENDS HALL OF FAME INAUGRIAL INDUCTEES

1ST GARY SAUVARIN 2019, A Grade 11 Batting 4 Bowling 5 COTY 1 B Grade Bowling, 2ND ROBERT FENNELL 2019

A Grade 13 Bowling, B Grade 2 Bowling 1 COTY, C Grade 1 Batting 2 Bowling 2 COTY.

Teams of the MyCricket era

A GRADE

Gary Sauvarin, Dominic Davis, Brett Pedlow, Xavier Davis, Troy Williams, Luke Rogers, Mark Lafferty, Nick Eddy, Dave Giliam, Adam Eddy, Michael Malloy and Jack Ginnane.

B GRADE

Kristian Gray, Rowen McLennan, Sam Vagg, Ryan Higgins, Andrew Meyer, Lee Ballagh, Royston McGavin, James Forrester, Michael Collins, Geof Forrester, Zac Price and Nathaniel Slater.

C GRADE

Nigel Hodges, Brent Casbolt, Adam Stivic, Tim Cashin, Brian Rayson, Aaron Hosking, Brendan O’Loughlin, Shane McLennan, Brad Andrews, Ricky O’Loughlin, Glenn Wright and Danny Pellin.