Tuesday, November 6th, 2018 | Posted by

Imperials pull out of B2 section

DUE to lack of players Imperials decided on the weekend to pull out of the B2 cricket section.
According to the LDCA’s Gary Adams the club had tried its hardest to get a team up and so far had played two and forfeited two games.
“They had spent of lot of time making phone calls and trying to get numbers but in the end found it too difficult to get the commitments required,” Mr Adams told The Star.
“What we’ve done this round is put Glen Alvie and Poowong-Loch against each other; one originally had the bye and the other was to play Imperials.
“We have two weeks in which to redo the draw for B2 and get it out to clubs ahead of the following round.
“It’s disappointing for Imperials but I guess the positive is you won’t have a bye in B2 so the cricketers will be able to get a game each week.”

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=26436

Posted by on Nov 6 2018. Filed under Sport. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...
  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...

Recently Added