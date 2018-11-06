Imperials pull out of B2 section

DUE to lack of players Imperials decided on the weekend to pull out of the B2 cricket section.

According to the LDCA’s Gary Adams the club had tried its hardest to get a team up and so far had played two and forfeited two games.

“They had spent of lot of time making phone calls and trying to get numbers but in the end found it too difficult to get the commitments required,” Mr Adams told The Star.

“What we’ve done this round is put Glen Alvie and Poowong-Loch against each other; one originally had the bye and the other was to play Imperials.

“We have two weeks in which to redo the draw for B2 and get it out to clubs ahead of the following round.

“It’s disappointing for Imperials but I guess the positive is you won’t have a bye in B2 so the cricketers will be able to get a game each week.”