Imperials storming home

THE Imperials are looking to storm their way to A Grade’s first outright win of the 2017/18 season against Foster.

Coming head to head in the last round of the season, Foster won the toss and chose to bat first.

A slow innings saw Murray Lynch and Josh Toner sharing the top score honours with 12 runs each. A further 10 runs was contributed by captain Graeme Watkins.

Imperials bowler Tim Sauvarin wreaked havoc for the Foster side, taking 5/14. Zac Price claimed 3/26 and Mark Laffery took 2/8.

After 29 overs, Foster was all out for 73.

Lafferty continued his form into the Imperials’ innings, accumulating 85 not out.

Gary Sauvarin contributed 34 runs.

Foster bowlers Nathan Clarke and Harvey Griggs claimed three wickets each.

Imperials finished off the day with 7/231.

The match will continue this Saturday.

Nerrena is chasing 273 after coming up against the Wonthaggi Miners on Saturday.

Captain Josh Andrighetto led the charge to the impressive tally by accumulating 96 runs. Daniel Loos contributed 59 runs.

Andrighetto was bowled by Josh Trease and Loos was caught by David Trotman off Tim Wightman.

Josh Trease and Zack Trease fought to slow the Miners’ run, claiming 3/81 and 3/28. Wightman took 2/51.

Nerrena will have its turn to bat this weekend.

Koonwarra/LRSL will have its eyes on the four points when it goes in to bat this weekend.

Poowong Loch won the toss and went in to bat first, resulting in a final tally of 150.

Dane Fawcett top scored for Poowong Loch with 44 runs. Captain Wilson Pollock contributed 24 runs.

Fawcett was caught by Tom Elliott, off Ben Davison. Pollock was bowled by Josh Hastings.

Ben Perry was Koonwarra/LRSL’s top bowler, taking 4/30. Hastings and Davison took two wickets each.

MDU had the bye this round.