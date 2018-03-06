Tuesday, March 6th, 2018 | Posted by

Imperials storming home

THE Imperials are looking to storm their way to A Grade’s first outright win of the 2017/18 season against Foster.
Coming head to head in the last round of the season, Foster won the toss and chose to bat first.
A slow innings saw Murray Lynch and Josh Toner sharing the top score honours with 12 runs each. A further 10 runs was contributed by captain Graeme Watkins.
Imperials bowler Tim Sauvarin wreaked havoc for the Foster side, taking 5/14. Zac Price claimed 3/26 and Mark Laffery took 2/8.
After 29 overs, Foster was all out for 73.
Lafferty continued his form into the Imperials’ innings, accumulating 85 not out.
Gary Sauvarin contributed 34 runs.
Foster bowlers Nathan Clarke and Harvey Griggs claimed three wickets each.
Imperials finished off the day with 7/231.
The match will continue this Saturday.
Nerrena is chasing 273 after coming up against the Wonthaggi Miners on Saturday.
Captain Josh Andrighetto led the charge to the impressive tally by accumulating 96 runs. Daniel Loos contributed 59 runs.
Andrighetto was bowled by Josh Trease and Loos was caught by David Trotman off Tim Wightman.
Josh Trease and Zack Trease fought to slow the Miners’ run, claiming 3/81 and 3/28. Wightman took 2/51.
Nerrena will have its turn to bat this weekend.
Koonwarra/LRSL will have its eyes on the four points when it goes in to bat this weekend.
Poowong Loch won the toss and went in to bat first, resulting in a final tally of 150.
Dane Fawcett top scored for Poowong Loch with 44 runs. Captain Wilson Pollock contributed 24 runs.
Fawcett was caught by Tom Elliott, off Ben Davison. Pollock was bowled by Josh Hastings.
Ben Perry was Koonwarra/LRSL’s top bowler, taking 4/30. Hastings and Davison took two wickets each.
MDU had the bye this round.

Concentration: Wilson Pollock put 24 runs on the board for Poowong Loch.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=24369

Posted by on Mar 6 2018. Filed under Sport. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...
  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...
  • gatha4: Thankyou to The Star for your interest in and support for Aaron and his family. Trista’s Kitchen is...

Recently Added