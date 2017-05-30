Tuesday, May 30th, 2017 | Posted by

Inaugural market delivers the goods

WITH more than 20 stalls, Leongatha’s first farmer’s market was an impressive success.

Held at Community College Gippsland, the market showcased the best in local produce.

Stalls included an organic meats producer to promote clean eating and a specialty pumpkin stall that was popular.

Following the incredible outcome on Saturday, the coordinators of the farmers market are aiming to have the market accredited by the Victorian Farmers Market Association.

Once accredited, the market can be linked with other local markets, creating South Gippsland’s farmers market trail.

“It’s all about building opportunities for local producers. We are aiming to run this market year round,” coordinator Tracel Devereux said.

“We have plenty of space to grow here and become a high profile market.”

The market will be run every fourth Saturday of the month, avoiding clashes with other local markets.

Ms Devereux said she received a lot of positive feedback from market-goers, including some comments suggesting it was “about time” Leongatha had a market of its own.

“One of the really interesting things about the market was that a lot of people chose to walk over with their families, which was really lovely,” she said.

“It was great to have the support of the South Gippsland Brass Band and DJ Nige, who provided entertainment. We are starting to line up more acts for the upcoming market. Next time we will be having the Leongatha Secondary College Band.”

Ms Devereux thanked the stallholders who supported the market and the Ruby CFA, which donated its time from 7am on Saturday to help set up.

In the garden: from left, Leongatha’s Lachlan, Teagan and Amber Denbrok explored the plant stall at the Leongatha Farmers Market on Saturday.

