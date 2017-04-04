Tuesday, April 4th, 2017 | Posted by

Incredible creations at Fish Creek market

THE 2017 Seachange Festival went out with a bang with a highly successful Makers Market in Fish Creek on Sunday.

This was the first time the market was included in the festival.

“The turnout was great; the market was very well received,” market organiser Liana Casson said.

“It was busy from the get go. Everything was totally unique and the stallholders were predominately local artisans.”

A total of 27 stalls were included in the market, and featured a range of homemade food, art, craft and homewares.

The Fish Creek kindergarten, primary school and other volunteer groups also put together a pop up café in the Fish Creek hall called the Little Piggy Café.

“A lot of people had never had stalls before and the response was fantastic. We opened up the hall for people to walk right through. It was a great opportunity to show off the unique, local talent,” Ms Casson said.

Local buskers performed outside the hall to add to the atmosphere of the event.

Sunday was the last day of the Seachange Festival after two big weekends of fun filled activities.

 

 

Stunning: Fish Creek’s Helen Sammonds was selling handmade crafts including cushion covers, washcloths and doilies at Fish Creek’s inaugural Makers Market on Sunday

Chance to win: from left, Jake Henwood, Baxter Paul, Jasmine Taylor, Aaliyah Henwood, Savannah Paul and Gretta Paul from the South Coast Boardriders raffled a surfboard at the Fish Creek Makers Market on Sunday.

Amazing art: Meeniyan’s Elispeth McInnes sold artwork on behalf of her aunt Helen McInnes at the Fish Creek Makers Market on Sunday.

Talented: young Foster artist Claudia Casson sold handmade cards at the Fish Creek Makers Market on Sunday.

Solo star: Wonthaggi’s Millie McPhee entertained market goers in Fish Creek by busking outside the hall on Sunday. The 17 year old plays music of all genres and has started to write her own music.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=21026

Posted by on Apr 4 2017. Filed under Featured. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • gigamax1: These shops are just a bad investment,admittedly made no better by the bypass, but even if the bypass came...
  • vbresident: I applaud Cr. Jim Fawcett on his work-related ethics, which are reminiscent of past Councils. I can...
  • reality: After the board meeting where the Department of Health Secretary was again there to discuss some of the...
  • cmac: How about dog owners just walk with their dogs on a leash, and a rubbish bag? That way everyone is considered....
  • franc: “The landfill will have a base layer of one meter of clay” This sounds like a dam and if the water...

Recently Added