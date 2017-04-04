Posted by brad

Incredible creations at Fish Creek market

THE 2017 Seachange Festival went out with a bang with a highly successful Makers Market in Fish Creek on Sunday.

This was the first time the market was included in the festival.

“The turnout was great; the market was very well received,” market organiser Liana Casson said.

“It was busy from the get go. Everything was totally unique and the stallholders were predominately local artisans.”

A total of 27 stalls were included in the market, and featured a range of homemade food, art, craft and homewares.

The Fish Creek kindergarten, primary school and other volunteer groups also put together a pop up café in the Fish Creek hall called the Little Piggy Café.

“A lot of people had never had stalls before and the response was fantastic. We opened up the hall for people to walk right through. It was a great opportunity to show off the unique, local talent,” Ms Casson said.

Local buskers performed outside the hall to add to the atmosphere of the event.

Sunday was the last day of the Seachange Festival after two big weekends of fun filled activities.