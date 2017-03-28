Tuesday, March 28th, 2017 | Posted by

Indonesian teachers inspire Leongatha

 

LEONGATHA Secondary College last week hosted two teachers from Indonesia as part of the program Australia Awards in Indonesia.

The program is funded by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and coordinated through the Asia Education Foundation.

It has supported more than 130 Indonesian education professionals and future leaders to visit Victoria for professional development.

The goal of the Australia Awards in Indonesia is to build the Australian and Indonesian teachers’ knowledge and skills.

“This was a fantastic opportunity for the Leongatha Secondary College community to develop an understanding of Indonesian history, society and culture, and in turn, our intercultural understanding,” Leongatha Secondary College senior school leader Russell Ogden said.

“We hope this is just the start of a mutually beneficial and long-term relationship with our visiting friends.

“The visit also dovetails perfectly as a follow up for students who took part in our Indonesian Study Tour to Yogyakarta in December 2016.”

The Indonesian teachers Pak Harmain from Lombok and Pak Murysid from Sumbawa were interested to see the practices used by teachers, including technology.

Development: Leongatha Secondary College Year 12 student Sarah Bouquet with Indonesian teachers Pak Harmain from Lombok and Pak Murysid from Sumbawa and assistant principal Brad Hutchinson.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=20931

Posted by on Mar 28 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • gigamax1: These shops are just a bad investment,admittedly made no better by the bypass, but even if the bypass came...
  • vbresident: I applaud Cr. Jim Fawcett on his work-related ethics, which are reminiscent of past Councils. I can...
  • reality: After the board meeting where the Department of Health Secretary was again there to discuss some of the...
  • cmac: How about dog owners just walk with their dogs on a leash, and a rubbish bag? That way everyone is considered....
  • franc: “The landfill will have a base layer of one meter of clay” This sounds like a dam and if the water...

Recently Added