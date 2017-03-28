Industrial estate booming in Wonthaggi

LOCATED just outside the heart of the town, Wonthaggi’s industrial estate is a highly valued service centre.

Providing a multitude of quality services, the industrial estate is situated on the Inverloch Road, including Loughran Drive.

The industrial estate features a diverse selection of esteemed local businesses that service Wonthaggi and the wider region.

Among those businesses is Building Bitz, located on Loughran Drive.

Building Bitz specialises in providing second hand building materials and features an extensive range of products on site.

Locally owned, Building Bitz also offers handmade furniture, quality customer service and professional advice on restored building materials.

Wonthaggi Motorcycles and Power Equipment is located on the Inverloch Road, and is the go to business for all your outdoor products.

As well as offering big brand essentials such as Kawasaki motorcycles and STIHL power equipment, the business features a fully equipped workshop and qualified mechanics to service all equipment in house.

Whether you’re on a farming property, or looking for a bit of adventure, Wonthaggi Motorcycles and Power Equipment has you covered.

Also on the Inverloch Road is Wonthaggi Tyre Mart.

Wonthaggi Tyre Mart offers a wide range of services including installation, wheel balancing, front end alignment and repairs.

Expert technicians are on site to help, identify any immediate work, and can advise customers about when to come in for their next service.

At the other end of town, a smaller industrial estate can be found on White Road.

Gippsland Garages and Sheds has set up shop on White Road and offers the biggest range of sheds available in town.

The business is fully insured, licensed, and works hard to ensure sheds are installed to the finest quality.

Gippsland Garages and Sheds has a strong supplier network, and offers helpful local advice to ensure each project meets customer demand.

Set on significant blocks of land, the industrial estate is easily accessible for all modes of transport.

All businesses in the industrial estate strive to meet customer’s needs, offer great deals, provide friendly service, and deliver products to the home where possible.

With a comprehensive list of businesses providing a range of high quality services, Wonthaggi’s industrial estate is thriving.