Industry thrives in Burra



BUSTLING BUSINESSES: Cosson Dairy Systems’ Noelene Cosson and Taranto Window and Door’s Nick Katz love being a part of the Korumburra Industrial Estate.

THE Korumburra Industrial Estate may be the town’s manufacturing and wholesaling heart, but Noelene Cosson says many things have contributed to the Burra’s business success.

Key among them is a supportive local council, a can-do attitude in the estate itself and retail precinct that is beginning to kick goals.

Noelene, whose dairy equipment wholesaling business has been a local success story, is also president of the Korumburra Business Association.

She knows better than most just how well the town is placed for the future.

“We’ve got a thriving industrial estate. We’ve got a shortage of factories at the moment, but we’ve got development happening now, which is really good,” Noelene said.

While the estate is home to a variety of trades, several factories are planned in the future, with a number of permits secured.

It’s something Noelene believes will help to welcome newcomers to what is already a thriving industrial centre.

In addition to the plans for new buildings (Noelene herself will soon move her business to a newer premises within the estate), other, older factories, have been refurbished.

“We’re all enthused for Korumburra. I think things have improved in the past couple of years because of the positivity in the town,” Noelene said.

“We’re working well in partnership with the South Gippsland Shire Council. The other thing is we’ve got a couple of new additions to the retail strip that really stop the traffic: that’s the Burra Brewery and the Borough Department Store.

“They’re certainly not the only businesses in town, but they are businesses that bring people to town. I hope we can all leverage off that.”

She also praised the “foresight” of landlord John Kennedy for his clever and assiduous refurbishment of the Borough Department Store building, which made it such an attractive proposition for a potential lessee.

“We were extremely lucky for that, but having said that it was clear that John appreciated the potential and character of the town,” Noelene said.

John’s purchase and refurbishment of The Bicycle Fitting Store building is seen as another win.

“When a couple of things like that fall together it builds positivity in the town. We’ve got a number of people working on things that are coming together,” Noelene said.

“The industrial estate is thriving off that.”