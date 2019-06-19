Posted by brad

Interim administrator to be appointed immediately

Acting CEO of South Gippsland Shire Council, Bryan Sword.

AN INTERIM administrator will be appointed to South Gippsland Shire Council immediately.

Acting council CEO Bryan Swords said council staff would work with a panel of three administrators.

“I also understand that the Ordinary Meeting of Council next Wednesday, June 26, which includes consideration of the Annual Budget, will proceed as advertised,” he said.

The Bill to dismiss council still needs to pass the Legislative Council and then receive Royal Assent.

“Councillors will remain in their positions until this process is complete,” Mr Sword said.