Inverloch celebrates Nippers

INVERLOCH Surf Life Saving Club has held another successful Nipper program over nine mornings at the Surf Beach.

The weather was perfect for most of the sessions.

“One of the most rewarding features this year was that all the children just wanted to stay in the water and were having fun. The younger age groups were happy with the the wading and wave games whilst the older age groups tackled the bigger swim challenges. The boards are always a favourite for the age groups as are the beach flag events,” coordinator Peter Creswell said

“The program would not have been possible without our active patrol members stepping up to be our water safety volunteers each session. We need one water safety member for every five children in the water. Many of our water safety members have come up through the Nipper program themselves and now hold a Surf Rescue Certificate or Bronze Medallion qualification.”

The last session of the program saw the Inverloch Nippers and the Venus Bay Nippers come together in a beach carnival atmosphere.

The day enabled the Nippers to enjoy some friendly competition and show their skills they have developed during the summer season.