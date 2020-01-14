Posted by brad

Inverloch CFA marks 75 years

GO ALFIE: Inverloch CFA captain Steve Forrest shows Alfie Jelbart, two, and his mum Trish Jelbart, of Inverloch, how to work the fire hose at the brigade’s open day on Saturday.

INVERLOCH CFA is hoping to receive more members in the wake of the East Gippsland bushfires.

Inverloch is one of many local fire brigades to contribute volunteers to the ongoing crisis and is hoping media coverage of the fires could inspire people to become volunteer firefighters.

The brigade held an open day and dinner on Saturday to celebrate its 75th anniversary, and members were presented with service medals.

“We are hoping to develop more membership and gain some exposure for our community engagement and firefighting,” Inverloch CFA captain Steve Forrest said of the reasons behind the open day.

“We have a job for everyone to do, from operational firefighting and strategic support to administration roles.

“We are lucky to be a good, community-focused team.”

At the open day, visitors inspected the station and trucks, and enjoyed a free barbecue.

The history of the Inverloch Fire Brigade goes back to the Country Fire Brigades Board, the forerunner of the Country Fire Authority (CFA).

The CFA took over Inverloch Fire Brigade in 1944 and it became Inverloch Rural Fire Brigade.

The first elections were held in 1945 with R. Kirk elected captain and R. Stockdale, P. McGarvey, L.G. Wills and T. Winall named lieutenants.

The brigade had neither station nor truck, and water was hauled on a private vehicle owned by Clive Newton.

In 1954, the empty rocket shed became a temporary base for the Austin tanker the brigade had bought in the late 1940s.

On September 15, 1954 an emergency water supply was donated to the brigade by the foreshore committee and installed at the rocket shed.

A building at 30 A’Beckett Street was built and opened in 1959, and it has been extended over the years.

In early 1970s, the brigade experimented with a junior fire brigade and attracted many local lads. They trained every Sunday and competed with other brigades in winter competitions.

Allen Miles become captain in the mid-1970s and pursued a new station, which was built next to the old station and opened in 1978.

The current station opened in 2010 and new vehicles were acquired over the years.

Mr Miles was captain until 2010 when he died. Allan Williamson took over until Steve Forrest assumed the captaincy last year.

Inverloch CFA attends approximately 160 calls per year.