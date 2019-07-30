Inverloch-Kongwak ‘Sea Eagles’ stun Cora Lynn ‘Cobras’ during football match



FLYING HIGH: Inverloch-Kongwak’s Clinton McCaughan takes to the skies for a big grab against the Cobras. His team is flying with finals approaching.

DOWN 27 points at quarter-time, it took a dramatic turnaround in the second term for Inverloch-Kongwak to come from behind and defeat second spot Cora Lynn on Saturday.

The home side put together a strong team performance in the last three quarters to achieve a 122-79 upset and keep themselves in the top four at the pointy end of the season.

Coach Tom McQualter was thrilled with his team’s win against a tough opponent.

“We’ve felt like we’re good enough against the good teams, but we just hadn’t beaten one,” he said.

“We’re really pleased with the win and we now have that confidence that we can beat the top teams.”

The away side started the game with all the momentum, dominating the Sea Eagles in the middle of the park and using the ball to great effect.

Gardiner got on the board with multiples in the first term for the Cobras and the side went into the first break up 39-12.

“Ultimately their midfield just blitzed us in the first ten minutes,” coach McQualter said.

“We weren’t too panicked at quarter-time though because it’s easier going downhill at Inverloch.”

This turned out to be the case as I-K turned on the gas in the second term and got the ball to their key forwards with ease.

Big forward Sam Gibbins, who had five for the day, benefited from this and helped his side get back in it.

By half-time the Sea Eagles found themselves leading 52-46 in a remarkable turnaround, keeping the Cobras to just one goal for the term.

“We controlled a lot of the play after the first quarter and did some better work on the inside,” coach McQualter said.

Cora Lynn got themselves back in it in the third however, kicking efficiently at the scoring end to go into the final break just five points down.

With the game in the balance, the I-K midfielders and Gibbins stood tall to get the home side a strong advantage.

The Cobras failed to keep up as the Sea Eagles ran rampant and hit the scoreboard frequently, impressively winning out by 43 points.

“We knew kicking downhill was an advantage in the last and we executed,” coach McQualter said.

“We were physical and had the size matchups to give us the win.”

The Sea Eagles will face a struggling Kilcunda-Bass side this week in an attempt to hold onto fourth spot on the ladder.

Seniors: Inverloch-Kongwak 19.8.122 d Cora Lynn 12.7.79.

Reserves: Inverloch-Kongwak 17.4.106 d Cora Lynn 1.9.15.

Thirds: Inverloch-Kongwak 7.5.47 d Cora Lynn 5.6.36.

Fourths: Inverloch-Kongwak 12.4.76 d Cora Lynn 3.0.18.