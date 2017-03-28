Tuesday, March 28th, 2017 | Posted by

Inverloch Kongwak secures first footy win

A SEASON opening win for Inverloch Kongwak has started its entry into the West Gippsland Football Netball League on a high.
In a pretty close game for much of the day, IK stamped its authority on the game in the last quarter, booting seven goals to take out victory 15.11.101 to Cora Lynn 9.11.65.
Toby Mahoney booted five for the Sea Eagles while its best players were named as Joshua Purcell, Adam Soumilas, Shem Hawking, Jeremy Smith, Daniel Houston and Josh Clottu.
The opening term saw IK open up a handy 4.2 to 1.4 lead over Cora Lynn. Mahoney kicked three of his goals in the opening quarter for the Sea Eagles with Joshua Purcell adding the other.
The second quarter was an arm wrestle which at half time saw the lead reduced slightly as IK led 5.6.36 to the opposition’s 3.7.25.
Cora Lynn rallied in the third term with early goals to William Thomas and two to Nathan Langley. When it booted four goals to IK’s three it was almost back on level pegging; IK 8.7.55 to Cora Lynn’s 7.10.52.
A late goal to Daniel Houston for IK prevented Cora Lynn going into the final change with the lead.
IK almost iced the game early in the last with three quick goals, to Oscar Toussaint, Shem Hawking and Troy Mahoney, getting the lead out to 20 points at the nine minute mark.
Cora Lynn answered with one to Ryan Gillis but IK was never going to quit , kicking a further two to maintain the solid lead.
Time on goals to the Sea Eagles’ Adam Cross and Shem Hawking put the contest beyond doubt.

Words of wisdom: senior coach Ben Soumilas talks over tactics with the players at a quarter break. Photos courtesy Pakenham Gazette.

