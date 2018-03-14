Inverloch loves jazz

THE Inverloch Jazz Festival Street Parade proved to be a great success with perfect weather, masses of people and a fantastic community atmosphere.

Local bands, musicians and community members and groups walked as a whole through the streets of Inverloch for the 25th annual event.

The parade was opened by Bass Coast Shire Council deputy mayor Cr Brett Tessari and Julian Sellers, president of the Inverloch Men’s Shed, said the shed group was proud to organise the parade, having taken over from Inverloch Rotary Club. Group members also provided support through traffic management and organising street closures, supported by council staff.

Thirty community groups and more than 400 people took part in the parade, which spanned almost an hour through Inverloch’s A’Beckett Street.

In addition to music, there were beautifully restored vintage cars and trucks from Bass Coast and South Gippsland Historic Car clubs. Ken Poynton’s pink Cadillac was a crowd favourite.

Bass Coast Highway Patrol motorcycles, with sirens screaming, led the parade, followed by marching music provided by Wonthaggi Citizens Band.

All emergency services were involved with police, CFA, the SES and Surf Lifesaving Club on parade, along with such community groups and staff, parents and students of Inverloch and District Pre-school and Inverloch Primary School. Pat Barry of Southcoast First National sponsored inaugural trophies for the parade winners and Shana Bremner from radio 3MFM assisted in judging, along with Mr Sellers.

The perpetual trophy for best in parade was presented by Cr Tessari to the Inverloch Walkie Talkies, comprising brightly dressed walkers, the Boogie Boarding Babes and Boys and the bike riding Sprockers. Mr Barry presented the trophy for jazz music went to Invy Horn Jam.

Best for creativity in jazz by the sea went to the Inverloch Cub Scouts and best children’s entrant was the pre-school.

The parade expanded this year with new entrants the Probus Club of Anderson’s Inlet, the ukulele playing Wonaleles, and the Chatty Crafters, who have a common interest in a variety of crafts.

The parade concluded with emergency vehicles.

Another first this year was the street party outside the Community Hub after the parade. The crowd was entertained by the Wonthaggi Citizens’ Band and Invy Horn Jam, whilst umbrella parade dancer Jen James led dancing in the street and families flocked to admire vintage cars exhibited in the car park nearby.

The parade was a highlight of a weekend full of jazz performances around Inverloch as part of the festival.