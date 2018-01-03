Inverloch lures tourists

NEW data from Wotif.com reveals accommodation searches for Inverloch over the Christmas and New Year holiday period are up nearly 110 percent, when compared to 2016.

Walk in visitation to the Inverloch Visitor Information Centre for the period July 1, 2017 to November 30, 2017 has increased by 25 percent compared to the same period in 2016.

“We are expecting Inverloch to be busy as it is at always is at this time of year,” Bass Coast Shire Council’s economic development and tourism manager Peter Francis said.

“Inverloch is such a popular place and there is heaps to see and do in and around the town.”

While the Great Ocean Road and the Mornington Peninsula remain the most popular regions, Inverloch is quickly emerging as a new travel hotspot for Victorian travelers.

“With plenty of coastal activities including swimming and snorkelling in Bunurong Marine National Park and Anderson Inlet, Inverloch is a great summer holiday spot and one perfect for the whole family,” Wotif managing director Daniel Finch said.

“The Sounds of Summer music festival also makes Inverloch an attractive destination for those wishing to visit the Bass Coast over the New Year’s period.”