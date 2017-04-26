Inverloch remembers veterans

LOCAL war heroes will not be forgotten in Inverloch.

Inverloch Primary School students paid tribute to local veterans and ex servicemen – including RAAF, army and navy servicemen – by laying 80 crosses in the Inverloch cemetery on Friday morning.

The children helped make the crosses in the lead up to Remembrance Day last year. This was an RSL initiative supported by the Inverloch Men’s Shed and Bunnings.

Bunnings supplied the timber and paint, and men’s shed members built the crosses with the children.

The initiative is about recognising local identities that made their country proud and to help the younger generation understand the sacrifices they made.

John Langford, member of the Inverloch RSL and men’s shed, said children need to be involved to keep the Anzac spirit alive in years to come.

“For a long period of time, schoolchildren were not involved in commemorating Anzac Day. That has all changed in the last 10 years,” he said.

RSL and men’s shed members undertook significant research to ensure all servicemen would be acknowledged.

Local Legacy widows also provided help to ensure their loved ones were well represented.

“Laying the crosses gives a personal touch and helps children understand Anzac Day on a local level. They might see graves overseas on television, but this is a way for them to realise the local significance,” RSL secretary Jan Millington said.

The crosses will be laid twice a year on Anzac Day and Remembrance Day.