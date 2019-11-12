Inverloch sets sail to save shipwreck



JACKIE LAURIE: The Amazon 1863 Project committee member wants to see the shipwreck at Inverloch protected and preserved.

Matt Dunn

THE Amazon 1863 Project committee is afloat.

Angered by a recent vandalism attack and theft from Inverloch’s famous shipwreck, the group sprang to life last Friday after a hastily convened meeting.

The action came after a vandal sawed off part of a brass bolt from the ship’s bow.

Treasurer Jackie Laurie said the goal would be to “conserve and preserve” the historical artefact.

As one townsperson said on the Facebook Inverloch Community Voice site, “To the absolute idiot that thought hacksawing one of the pins off the Amazon was a good idea…not only have you devalued the historical and aesthetic value of the remainders of the wreck, but you now also hold something that has absolutely no value monetary or historically.”

They’re words that have been echoed across the community.

Heritage Victoria also expressed dismay, with a spokesperson saying the shipwreck was “an iconic part of Victoria’s history and we’re profoundly disappointed to find that this site has been subjected to such needless vandalism”.

“Heritage Victoria is working closely with Parks Victoria to monitor the wreck regularly and report any changes in site conditions,” he said.

“If members of the public have any information regarding vandalism or theft from the site, they are encouraged to contact Heritage Victoria.”

The Amazon was built in 1855 on Jersey, in the Channel Islands of the UK, before embarking on regular journeys to Belgium, America, Africa, Brazil, India, England and Australia with cargoes of coal, flour or sugar.

The ship came to grief at Inverloch surf beach in December 1863. Leaving Melbourne bound for Port of Mauritius, it struck trouble near Cape Otway, when it was forced east by a hurricane.

While the ship would be driven into the sand to a depth of about nine feet, the retreat of the beach’s sand dunes in recent years has led to the wreck’s exposure, with deadwood, hull planking and framing now all on view.

According to Ms Laurie, the collapse of the beach’s dune system has also meant that uprooted tea trees are now dragged across the wreck by surging and retreating waves.

The result has been a further degradation of the site, which she estimates has had about six inches of timber shaved off it.

“The Amazon 1863 Project committee was set up to help preserve the Amazon shipwreck, with a view to ultimately having somewhere for the pieces that have come off the wreck to be displayed for the community,” she said.

“People can admire and appreciate what was. The pieces will also provide some valuable educational material too. We want people to have an understanding of what it was, what it did and how things were back in those days.

“We will look for other committee members, but we really just wanted to establish something for the people who are very passionate.”

The committee’s dream is to see the whole wreck preserved, though Ms Laurie concedes the restoration and preservation process could take 10 to 15 years.

“There’s one piece in particular, with a carving on it, that should definitely be preserved. It could then be put on display for visitors to town to see,” she said.

Parks Victoria has recovered and stored detached artefacts from the shipwreck on Heritage Victoria’s behalf. The pieces have been recorded and will be reburied on site at a later date, when conditions are favourable.