Tuesday, October 2nd, 2018

Inverloch surf tower saved

INVERLOCH’S community was in a state of panic after a big swell and high tides caused major coastal erosion at the Inverloch surf beach which almost cost the local life savers their patrol tower in August this year.
Quick action by Member for Bass Brian Paynter helped save the valuable piece of infrastructure the Inverloch Surf Life Saving Club relies on to keep beachgoers safe during the busy summer in this popular holiday town.
Without his intervention in the previous year to rebuild the tower on skids, volunteers and lifeguards would have been without shelter for over 12 hours a day, whilst patrolling the summer season in extreme weather conditions.
Inverloch Surf Lifesaving Club president, Fiona McMahon said each summer Inverloch beach is crowded with beach goers and it is extremely fortunate the structure was moved safely back onto solid ground. She praised the efforts of Mr Paynter for helping to saved this much needed patrol tower to help keep swimmers and surfers safe during the summer months.

Tower safe: Member for Bass Brian Paynter is being praised by the Inverloch Surf Life Saving Club for helping to save the patrol tower at the Inverloch surf beach after recent damaging big swells caused major coastal erosion that threatened stability and future of the tower.

