Inverloch wins in safety overhaul

THE safety of children and motorists in Inverloch will be improved by the installation of a reduced speed limit around Inverloch Primary School.

The limits in Williams Street and Bayview Avenue have been reduced to 40km/h permanently following calls by the community for action in the wake of a collision between a car and a child who is a student at the school.

The collision, in Williams Street, left the child, Celeste Petracca, with serious injuries.

Williams Street is used by children to access the school via Murray Street and is busy at school drop-offs and pick-ups.

The new limits came into effect last week following lobbying by Bass MLA Brian Paynter and Labor candidate for Bass Jordan Crugnale, and meetings between school leaders, Bass Coast Shire Council and VicRoads.

Celeste’s mother Raewyn Petracca welcomed the speed limit.

“It didn’t make sense to be able to do 60 past a school entrance/exit. Now we hope to get a crossing person on Williams Street to keep our children safe,” she said.

Inverloch Primary School principal Brett Smith said the new limits would boost safety for children arriving and departing the school.

“The school has been working on an action plan with the shire and VicRoads to provide a range of strategies to increase the safety of our students. Extending the 40km/h zone thus slowing down traffic, is one important part of the plan which also includes communication, parent and student education, the viability of a supervised crossing on Williams Street, increased signage including school area awareness and reviewing parking options around the school,” he said.

“Not only will the changed speed zones assist pedestrian safety, they will also make the travel to school safer for the high volume of cyclists who converge and depart from the school when road traffic is at its peak.”

Mr Paynter said the speed zones were a “big success” and he promised to continue to campaign for a supervised level crossing in Williams Street.

“I was delighted to see the signs installed. It will certainly assist with the safety of the school community and all pedestrians using the area,” he said.

Ms Crugnale said the introduction of the lower speed limit throughout the day meant every road user benefited.

“This is invaluable for a town that swells to over 15,000 in summer, is busy on weekends, during school holidays and has a growing school population as well,” she said.

“Everyone in urban areas accepts the 40km/h limit and it’s particularly important for all country centres and schools to have this as well.

“I wish to thank the crew of parents, kids, school council reps and teachers for meeting with me, highlighting the different school entrance points and wanting change.”

Ms Crugnale said she would also continue to lobby for a supervised crossing in Williams Street.

Inverloch Primary School council representative Ed Thexton said, “Our school has amongst the highest percentage of kids riding and walking to class in the state.

“This is fantastic progress to making a safer place for our kids and wider community.”