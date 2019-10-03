Inverloch’s life changing concert



Former Kongwak resident, Peter Nicholls, (far left) is behind the fundraising musical concert coming to Inverloch this weekend.

Money raised will help the underprivileged villagers of Tam Lanh, Vietnam.

WHO knew that by simply enjoying a night of catchy musical theatre numbers it would also benefit the villagers of Tam Lanh, Vietnam.

This is exactly what the Change The One annual Concert will do, held October 6, 2pm at the Inverloch Community Hub.

Stars of the Australian stage of music theatre and opera have all donated their time and talent to the worthy cause.

Founder of the charity Change The One, Peter Nicholls, said to expect high caliber acts including Alliza Miel, Cindy Pritchard, Keaton Cloherty, Paul Keelan, Shirley Bowen, Trevor Holland, Will Conyers, Glenn Ritchie and the Newhaven College Senior Vocal Ensemble.

Mr Nicholls – who has performed alongside theatre greats like Hugh Jackman – will also bring popular musical theatre songs to life.

And it’s all in the name of charity, with every last cent from the concert going directly towards the village of Tam Lanh, Phu Ninh District and the surrounding mountains.

Money raised will help deliver fresh water bore for over three hundred children who currently have no access to clean water due to cyanide contamination, and the delivery of 30 push bikes to children who currently have to walk over 10kilometers to school each morning and night.

Other projects consist of the renovation of two villager’s homes, including the installation of fresh water access and toilets, as well as supplying eight dairy cows to struggling families.

Mr Nicholls said cows will not only offer a supply of milk, but the sale of each calf is the equivalent of two years of their usual, hard farming labour.

Throughout his seven years of charity work, Mr Nicholls has frequently funded his own trips to Vietnam to ensure funds raised are injected directly back into the community.

“Returning to these areas of such hardship is always a challenge for me,” he said.

“It is not until you arrive again at their homes that your heart kicks in again.”

On his last trip, Mr Nicholls admitted to being overcome with emotion.

“I could not hold back tears. Tears of frustration that I could not do more and tears of gratitude and love for my children and the opportunities we have in Australia,” he said.

But despite the overwhelming task, Mr Nicholls said he had accepted he couldn’t change the world, but it was all about changing one life at a time.

“My focus had to remain on ‘Change the One’. Changing lives with one act of kindness at a time,” he said.

To reserve your spot for this spectacular afternoon of song and goodwill, contact Peter Nicholls on 0477 803 479 or email

changetheone@outlook.com

To find out more about Change The One missions, visit: changetheone.org