Inverloch’s whopping Easter fair

INVERLOCH Kongwak Primary School held its annual Easter fair on Saturday, April 15.

There were rides, food, entertainment, quality clothing, a white elephant stall and second hand books, beautiful craft, garden stall, raffles and lots of fun things to do, see and experience.

“It was a fantastic day with lots of support from the local community with getting things together,” Principal of Inverloch Kongwak Primary School Wendy Caple said.

“We had our usual tourists that come every year to attend which was fabulous. It was an extremely successful event that drew a massive crowd.

“The wild animal person was one of the major highlights of the day and there were a few new rides this year.

“Our students provided a variety of entertainment throughout the day which was fantastic.The silent auction was a huge hit and bigger than usual.

“It was an all round great day with the weather being perfect to top it off.

“Thank you to everyone who supported the event and to everyone who was involved.”

Ms Caple said.