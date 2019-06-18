Posted by brad

Invitation to Premier: help Inverloch

Cartoonist Glenn Robinson’s take on beach erosion at Inverloch.

PREMIER Daniel Andrews will be invited to inspect Inverloch’s receding shoreline.

Friends of the Earth climate change spokesperson Leigh Ewbank said his group had launched an “open letter to the Premier”.

“We’re calling with him to meet with Aileen Vening (from the South Gippsland Conservation Society) to have a briefing on the issue,” he said.

“The Premier’s going to be making some pretty big decisions on climate change policy and the level of emissions cuts we will undertake.

“We think for the Premier to make an informed decision, he should be meeting with the communities that are seeing the impacts.”

Mr Ewing said that in recent weeks Inverloch had had a visit from experts in the field of climate science – including the CSIRO’s Penny Whetton and Monash University’s Dr Ruth Reef.

In addition, Victorian Minister for Climate Change Lily D’Ambrosio has also come to town.

“Obviously Inverloch is at the frontline of climate change in Victoria,” Mr Ewbank said.

“The level of erosion is occurring due to intensifying storm surges and sea level rise.

“It’s totally in line with what scientists have warned us about for decades.

“It’s scary actually, when you go down and take a look at it.

Unless we get a grip on the emissions we’re going to see more of it.”

Mr Ewbank said Bass MLA Jordan Crugnale was “aware of the situation and very supportive of climate action”.

Sand nourishment works began along the Inverloch foreshore last week, on the beach near the Surf Parade intersection and the Inverloch Surf Lifesaving Club.

The additional 2000 cubic metres of sand will create a natural wave barrier to erosion.