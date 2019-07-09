Invy do it for Cross



IK’s Josh Pryor fights for the ball against his Garfield opponent.

ADAM Cross broke the Inverloch-Kongwak senior games record on Saturday, playing in his 311th game.

Cross has never played for the reserves, thirds or fourths at IK, playing all 311 games for the senior side.

The team put together an impressive 109-44 home win over Garfield and dedicated it to him.

“Crossy is an Inverloch legend; to play 311 games for one side in today’s footy is a huge achievement,” coach Tom McQualter said.

While the game started relatively slowly for the Sea Eagles with Garfield winning the contest through Stanton and Hobson and capitalising on the scoreboard, it was not long before they dominated play.

Despite trailing by five points at quarter time and shoddy 1.7 goalkicking in the second term, a strong display by midfielders Toussaint and Beattie-Powell got the team back on top 33-25 at the main break.

“Toussaint has been fantastic, he’s just so clean and quick with his hands, which opens the game up for us,” coach McQualter said.

“Once we got our matchups right, he and others got on top and we dominated the game.”

The home side created more distance between themselves and Garfield in the third term, with players like Mahoney and Van Driel, who had seven goals between them for the game, thriving in the forward line.

By the final break, the Sea Eagles had breathing space with a 70-44 lead.

“Our trend of dominance continued in the second half but we were able to hit the scoreboard,” coach McQualter said.

“We also managed to clean up errors as the game went on which was pleasing.”

By the last quarter, IK were clicking on all cylinders.

The home side continued to dominate by winning the contested ball and dealing it to the outside and forward line with great efficiency.

They also put strong pressure on Garfield and as a result held them completely scoreless for the term while piling on six more goals themselves.

Coach McQualter was satisfied with his team’s performance in dedication to Cross.

“We’re improving each week and that was probably our most complete game of footy so far,” he said.

“We were excited to get around the little fella (Cross) and help him celebrate.”

The Sea Eagles will face Bunyip on Saturday as they attempt to extend their winning streak and make a case for top three.

Seniors: Inverloch-Kongwak 16.13.109 d Garfield 7.2.44.

Reserves: Inverloch-Kongwak 14.11.95 d Garfield 7.3.45.

Thirds: Inverloch-Kongwak 9.9.63 d Garfield 1.0.6.

Fourths: Garfield 8.7.55 d Inverloch-Kongwak 5.2.32.