Is your town Legendairy?

AS a region that accounts for more than one fifth of Australia’s dairy production, dairy is a big part of life in Gippsland.

That is why Dairy Australia is calling on people across the Gippsland region to nominate their town as the next Legendairy Capital by sharing their stories and highlighting the way their town embodies the Legendairy spirit.

Launched in 2015, Dairy Australia’s Legendairy Capital program celebrates regional communities around the country by highlighting how dairy farmers contribute to their town, their industry and the Australian economy.

Dairy Australia program manager Suzi O’Dell said the program recognises the strength and resilience of hard-working communities and the vital role dairy farmers play in building the social fabric of their towns.

“Dairy farmers and people working across the dairy supply chain are at the heart of hundreds of Australian regional communities,” she said.

“In 2015 Meeniyan was named the Legendairy Capital of the Gippsland dairy region. Now we’re back on the road looking for the next capital of Gippsland.”

Locals from Australia’s eight dairy regions including Gippsland are encouraged to nominate their town for the prestigious title by sharing stories about what makes their town Legendairy.

One finalist from each of the eight regions will receive $2500 to invest in a community project and one of those towns will then go on to contest for the title of Australia’s Legendairy Capital 2017, receiving an additional $7500 to put towards their community project.

The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) is supporting Dairy Australia on this program.

Chief executive of FRRR Natalie Egleton said, “Every day, farmers juggle the demands of their operations with the needs of the local community.”

“The Legendairy Capital program celebrates this commitment by pulling together as one, and finding ways to build robust communities that will endure and prosper.”

Nominations are open until 5pm April 10, 2017. For more information on the program, including details on how to nominate, visit www.Legendairy.com.au/capital.