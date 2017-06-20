Tuesday, June 20th, 2017 | Posted by

Island rolled by Dalyston

IN front of a bumper crowd for the Worksafe match of the month, a depleted Phillip Island side was thrashed by a far better Dalyston side.
The first quarter was a great game to watch with neither side managing to gain any advantage.
Dalyston had a narrow lead at the quarter time break but the Island was still in it.
The quarter time score saw Phillip Island 3.4.22 to Dalyston 5.2.32.
The Island was in it for part of the second term, but Dalyston started to take control of proceedings kicking six goals to one to stretch its lead to 40 points at the long break.
Going into half time, Phillip Island was 4.6.30 to Dalyston 11.4.70.
Dalyston was well and truly on top in the third term, adding a further seven goals to three to break the Island’s spirits and go into the final break up by 61 points.
The three quarter time score was Phillip Island 7.10.52 to Dalyston 18.5.113.
The Island showed a little fight in the last. It was outscored but it didn’t throw the towel in, to its credit.
After the final siren, the score was Phillip Island 10.13.73 defeated by Dalyston 22.10.142.
Next week the Island is on the road to Koo Wee Rup and Dalyston will go head to head with Kilcunda Bass.

Hands off: from left Dalyston’s Shannon Coldebella positions well for the ball as team mates Michael Marotta runs into assist and Kristian Butler holds back his Bulldog opponents on Sunday at Phillip Island’s home ground.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=21689

Posted by on Jun 20 2017. Filed under Sport. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • gatha4: Thankyou to The Star for your interest in and support for Aaron and his family. Trista’s Kitchen is...
  • gigamax1: Truth is,most of these jobs will be taken by overseas labour,just like the other horticulture in this and...
  • gigamax1: These shops are just a bad investment,admittedly made no better by the bypass, but even if the bypass came...
  • vbresident: I applaud Cr. Jim Fawcett on his work-related ethics, which are reminiscent of past Councils. I can...
  • reality: After the board meeting where the Department of Health Secretary was again there to discuss some of the...

Recently Added