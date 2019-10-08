It’s Dallas’ Day



STAR BASKETBALLER: Dallas was a standout performer for Vic Country at the recent national championships, running the offence well as point guard.

YOUNG gun basketballer Dallas Loughridge will pull on the green and gold at the next FIBA U16s Asia Championships, after being selected as one of Australia’s point guards.

She will join five other Victorians as Australia looks to defend its 2018 U16s girls title.

The 15-year-old from Bena was overjoyed when she received the news, but quickly set her focus straight.

“I was stoked, I was so happy when I got the phone call,” she said.

“I’m really proud and honoured to have this opportunity, but at the same time I know I have to put in all the hard work heading into the championships.”

Hard work is nothing new to the promising and aggressive guard, as she is constantly training through her time with the Warragul Warriors and Dandenong Rangers, and also in the Victorian national performance program.

“I train and shoot as much as possible, every day,” Dallas said.

“I do strength and conditioning as well to make sure I’m the best I can be physically and also try to stay prepared mentally.”

The promising star has played basketball since she was six years old and now has a big opportunity to perform on an international stage.

She looks forward to the challenge and plans to do whatever it takes to help the team.

“I’ve never played against Asian countries and I feel like it will be a really big eye-opener to play against such talented players from other countries,” she said.

“I hope I can perform and play my game, play my role for the team as best as I possibly can.”

As far as team successes go though, Dallas is set on what she wants to achieve.

“I hope we can go and get gold,” she said.

“That would be amazing.”

While achieving gold will be a challenge, Dallas will have the support of South Gippsland behind her, something she has found important.

“I really do need to thank the local community for all the overwhelming support they have shown me,” she said.

Dallas’ short-term goals are focused on the U16s Asia Championships, but her aspirations to play overseas and represent Australia at the very top keep her driven.

“I’m thinking about playing college basketball in America and it’s also a dream to play for the Opals,” she said.

With the star guard ready to pull on the Australian jersey for the first time at just 15, she is taking all the right steps to achieving that dream.