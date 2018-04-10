Jack does it again
THIRTEEN year old Wonthaggi Table Tennis Association player Jack Duff accomplished his aim last week when he continued his winning streak at Victorian Junior Table Tennis Championships.
He won Division 5 at the Mornington Junior State Championships, taking home a $50 cash prize.
Jack is off to Geelong next week along with Ashley Hewlett, Poppy Duff and Zach Anstey to compete in the Geelong Senior/Junior State Championships.
Wonthaggi TableTennis Association wishes them all the best.
