Tuesday, June 20th, 2017

Jack’s skeet title haul

KOONWARRA’S Jack Stockdale returned from the Northern Territory with more Skeet titles to his name.
Stockdale won the overall Northern Territory high gun championship for Skeet and the overall National Northern Territory Junior High Gun title with a very impressive score of 261/264.
Stockdale shot exceptionally well winning the Double A Grade 50 target State Skeet 20 gauge championship with a score of 74/75, Double A Grade 100 target state skeet championship with a score of 106/107 and 50 target state skeet double champions score 49/50.
Stockdale also took the junior award for each of these events.
If that wasn’t enough, when all the skeet shooting was over Stockdale thought he would turn his hand to down the line shooting and was able to win a Northern Territory state DTL title in the double barrel event shooting with a perfect score of 50/50.
Korumburra Gun Club president Trent Tobias said he’s extremely proud of this young man and his achievements and urges everyone within the community to get behind Stockdale to help him achieve his goals.
Mr Tobias said he is excited by how he is shooting and hopes to see him on the international stage one-day.
“I know he has it in him,” he said.

Massive win: Jack Stockdale of Koonwarra returned triumphant from the Northern Territory state skeet titles, bringing home a swag of awards.

