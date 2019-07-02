Japan disappoints Australia

FOR those of us that are fortunate to live along the coast in South Gippsland, it’s a magical time of year as whales begin to migrate and we spot them in our waters.

There is something so extraordinary about the majestic creatures.

It’s with great disappointment then to learn that Japan has resumed commercial whaling after 31 years.

Japan officially withdrew from the International Whaling Convention on Sunday.

While the country has agreed to stop whaling in the Southern Ocean, their boats have embarked on their first commercial hunts within the country’s exclusive economic waters for the first time since 1988.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne and Environment Minister Sussan Ley have both condemned the move.

The pair urged Japan to return to the convention and the commission urgently.

Despite leaving the convention, Japan is still bound by a series of duties under international law.

If they fail to meet these obligations, legal action may be taken.

Australian Marine Conservation Society launched a petition to stop Japanese Whalers.

To sign or view the petition, head to https://www.marineconservation.org.au/actions/japan-stop-whaling/?fbclid=IwAR3l64aVv7z0DzVOX2m0rBz2hcD8xZgz4poi2fvfYG6sKc35IdeK9QJAwJo