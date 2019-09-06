Jasper Jones to celebrate youth



REHEARSALS: Jasper Jones ensemble actors receive instruction from director Sue Lindsay, with more than 50 years of Lyric Theatre production posters in the background.

LET’S set the scene of 1965, the era Lyric Theatre’s upcoming production Jasper Jones is staged.

Despite fond memories of this year being a time of low crime, unlocked front doors and happiness, the year started with the Wanda Beach Murders and the case of the unsolved murders of Marianne Schmidt and Christine Sharrock at Wanda Beach in Sydney.

Two years earlier, Eric Edgar Cooke had been sentenced to death in Perth having confessed to many crimes, including eight murders and 14 attempted murders.

Meanwhile, Leongatha High School celebrated the construction of Mesley Hall in 1965.

This was also the year that Leongatha Lyric Theatre staged its first ever production in July: Trial by Jury.

Fifty-four years later and Lyric is gearing up for their production of Jasper Jones, a drama set in small town Australia, 1965.

A local community is facing the effects of the mysterious disappearance of a teenage girl as they also grapple with the impacts of immigration, economic downturn, racism and being dragged into a new war on foreign soil.

Yet, Jasper Jones is an uplifting story that reminds us of the potential of youth.

Jasper Jones will run at Mesley Hall from September 13 to 21.

For more information visit the website, lyrictheatre.net.au.

Bookings can be make by phone 0490 525 482, at the door or through www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=534227&