Jazz delights Inverloch

THERE was an undeniable buzz in the air as hundreds of locals and visitors lined the streets in wait for the Jazz Festival Parade in Inverloch on Saturday morning.

Participants congregated at the Glade in Inverloch in colourful display as they prepared to march past the growing number of spectators forming in the main street.

The festival, which is in its 26th year, attracted a large and diverse crowd with people travelling from Queensland, New South Wales and some even as far as America to be a part of the action.

A fabulously fashioned jazz band from Tasmania even turned up on the day and asked to march, much to the surprise of organisers.

“We thought ‘great! In you go’,” Trevor Key, treasurer of the Jazz festival and member of the Inverloch Men’s Shed said.

The Tasmanian band of jazz lovers were thankful to enter as they ended up winning the best jazz theme in the march.

Carolyn Nield, member of the Jazz Festival committee said, “The parade is particularly popular with the holiday makers – we don’t have any trouble getting them lining up and watching. I just think it’s fantastic.

“I think it was a very happy festival from the feedback we’ve had.

“The volunteers were sensational. As for the men’s shed, without the logistical support they gave us, we just couldn’t have done it.”

M Key said that, whilst ticket sales haven’t yet been confirmed, they are thought to be similar to last year with some avenues of ticket sales selling more than previous years.

The parade this year showcased more variety with community organisations and creativity while vintage cars interspersed the floats.

The Inverloch Surf Life Saving Club placed the best overall float on Saturday to the obvious delight of the children on the float who paraded their trophy and big grins along A’Beckett Street.

“The feedback we’ve had was that this year was better than last year which is better than the year before. Each year it’s building up and getting more enthusiasm in the community,” Mr Key said.

The street parade was just one event in a long line of exciting happenings, including the Friday Gala performance which was a complete sell out. Mrs Nield said they couldn’t have fit any more people in if they tried, with lots of raffle tickets sold and many fantastic prizes claimed.

An impressive line up of jazz bands and artists descended on Inverloch over the long weekend with free music in the marquee available for those who didn’t have tickets.

“The free music allowed holiday makers to get involved and hopefully if they get really enthusiastic they will purchase tickets for next year,” Mrs Neil said.

“It was a real community event and I think we can even build on that next year. We can liaise with traders, community organisations and volunteers more next year to continue those good vibes.”

The picnic in the park at the Glade was another popular event on Monday, and despite the weather taking a cooler turn, it still attracted quite the crowd.

This year the festival aimed to involve a younger demographic with youthful bands including Westernport Regional Band and Wesley College Jazz Band.

Mr Keys said, “The demographic is a more seniors orientated weekend. We enjoy and love jazz because we grew up with up. If we could get the young people interested, there are so many styles of jazz, something will appeal to them.”

The Inverloch Men’s Shed, who organises the festival, will meet soon to discuss how to make the event bigger and better for next year.