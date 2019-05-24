Friday, May 24th, 2019 | Posted by

Jet skier airlifted

Inverloch’s Joel Barry competed in Portugal before yesterday’s accident.

Inverloch’s international jet ski racer Joel Barry will undergo surgery after an accident at Inverloch yesterday.

He was airlifted to The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne after suffering a serious injury while practising in wild surf off Inverloch.

The 25 year old has just returned home after winning the first round of the World Freeride Jet Ski championships in Portugal.

He was fortunate to have a mate with him on Thursday, when it’s believed his high powered jet ski flipped high in the air and crashed down on his face, smashing his helmet to pieces.

His mother, Debbie, said the helmet was destroyed and there is little doubt it saved his life.

Joel was able to return to shore, from where he was airlifted.

