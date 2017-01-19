Jill takes the lead at Landcare

THE South Gippsland Landcare Network will welcome Jill Vella as network coordinator for 2017, while Kate McKenzie is off on maternity leave for 12 months.

Jill may be familiar to many South Gippsland Landcare group members as she was a project officer from 2008 to 2013, working on projects including the million trees for South Gippsland and healthy soils programs.

Jill and her husband Michael farm deer on their 42 hectare property at Koonwarra, running a paddock to plate venison business.

For the past three years, Jill has delivered the Agricultural Climate Change Resilience project for the South Gippsland and Bass Coast shire councils.

This project was funded through the State Government’s Victorian adaptation and sustainability partnership.

Excited to be returning to work with the network, Jill will bring extensive local knowledge plus an enthusiasm to develop local partnerships with SGLN.

She said it will be good to be back in the Landcare office and work with board, including new chair Frank Dekker.

“As network coordinator, it will be exciting to build on the relationships I have developed through the Agricultural Climate Change Resilience Project,” she said.

“Landcare is all about its members, it is a grass roots organisation. I will be relying on them to tell me what they want, so the network can help them achieve their environmental goals.”

Since leaving the network in 2013, Jill “never really went away” and continued to provide editorial services to the network as well as EcoTender monitoring field work, as well as a passionate involvement in her own Landcare group, Nerrena.

Jill holds an Advanced Diploma of Agriculture from the University of Melbourne and a Diploma of Laboratory Technology (Biological and Environmental testing) from Chisholm Institute.