Joel gets a break as titles delayed

BACK IN THE SADDLE: Jet ski champion Joel Barry now has three extra months to prepare for his world title tilt in Mexico.

INVERLOCH’S champion jet ski rider, Joel Barry, has had luck fall his way with the second round of the World Freestyle Jet Ski titles now delayed until November.

Joel suffered severe facial injuries in a freak accident off the coast while he was practicing for the titles and was in doubt to make the competition deadline originally scheduled for July.

He was still planning on flying to Mexico for the competition in a bid to protect the lead he set up after winning round one earlier this year in Portugal.

The plastic surgeon that operated on him after his recent accident granted him a cautious approval to tackle the second round, but told him he couldn’t return to the surf while his face was healing.

That meant he would have had just a few days to practice in Mexico before the competition got underway.

Joel finished third in the 2018 world titles despite only competing in two of the three rounds.

His accident off Inverloch’s main surf beach in May this year saw his 150kg jet ski crash down onto his face destroying the mountain bike helmet he was wearing.

He has since been contacted by Bell Helmets and will in future be wearing a stronger version of the one that possibly saved his life.