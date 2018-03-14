Johanna’s battle for water

WHAT would you do if you heard one in nine of the world’s population still doesn’t have access to clean safe water?

The news prompted Johanna Haasjes of Leongatha to act.

It has been five years since she started working for the organisation WaterAid Australia by raising funds.

“I always wanted to make the world a better place,” she said.

After being a teacher all her life, Mrs Haasjes has decided to spend her time to help people through WaterAid Australia.

The organisation struggles to improve access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene for the poorest and most marginalised people in 37 countries around the world.

“We are who we are also because of where we live. Life is like a big birth lottery and we have to help unlucky people,” Ms Haasjes said.

WaterAid Australia develops projects in Papua New Guinea, Cambodia, Timor-Leste and Solomon Islands, so be aware that every dollar you drop in Ms Haasjes’ donation bucket will be useful.

“Sometimes people don’t really know which association I represent, but I’m sure they know this money will be useful somewhere,” she said.

To promote United Nation World Water Day and to remind us that millions of girls and women spend hours walking to the closest water source, Mrs Haasjes will walk at least one hour every day in March.

To support her struggle, find her at your local supermarket or find out more at www.wateraid.org/au