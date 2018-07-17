JP honoured for 40 years of service

JUSTICE of the Peace (JP) John Fleming was honoured for his 40 years of service at the Wonthaggi Police Station last Wednesday.

An award in recognition of his service was presented.

Born in Essendon – and spending his early years in Northcote and Doncaster – Mr Fleming eventually found himself in Bass Coast.

His long marriage to Diana resulted in two daughters, and two grandchildren.

He established himself as a motor mechanic, and became a Holden motor car dealer for the district on April 1, 1961.

Mr Fleming had a number of businesses service the community. These included a Wonthaggi taxi service from the close of this dealership in 1983, and a leading gas and plumbing business through to 1994.

Mr Fleming was always socially consious, and was an active member of the community.

He served as mayor for the community and was a foundation member of the Wonthaggi Lions Club.

He held a significant role as senior officer with the Country Fire Authority in 1961, and was honoured with a life membership.

On top of this, Mr Fleming received the National Medal of Australia with three bars.

Through this community service, Mr Fleming became involved with Victoria Police in Wonthaggi.

Mr Fleming was involved in the Bass Coast Safety Ambassadors, where police asked nominated JPs to carry out safety and security assessments of elderly citizens’ homes and report back.

Appointed an Honorary Justice in 1977, Mr Fleming started bail and out-of-sessions duties at Wonthaggi Police Station.

In 1977, he started sitting on the bench of the second division of the Magistrates Court; a duty he continued through many years.

He eventually became chairman of the bench.

Since the inception of the Department of Social Services, Mr Fleming reliably attended all manner of certification, totalling thousands of instances where the public were served and much police time was saved.

Recently, Mr Fleming voluntarily resigned from attending the roster at the police station, having served both the community and the police service with honour and dedication for 40 years.